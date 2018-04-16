Hulu snags documentary series on the Fyre Festival fiasco

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the series will explore what exactly went wrong, the ongoing investigation into the failure and who, exactly, is to blame. It will also reportedly use in-depth interviews from local Bahamians, stranded music fans who paid to be there, vendors and investors. There will apparently also be hours of exclusive footage, along with leaked documents, emails and sound recordings. The Fyre Festival sold attendees on a glamorous experience that was promoted without disclosure by models like Kendall Jenner on Instagram, who were reportedly paid for their influence.