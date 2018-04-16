The upgraded Nokia 6 is available for purchase in the US and UK

The Nokia 6.1 sports an octa-core 2.2 GHz Snapdragon 630 and comes in two varieties: 3 GB of RAM with 32 GB of storage or 4 GB of RAM with 64 GB of storage. It can also accommodate a MicroSD card of up to 128 GB. Its 5.5-inch display has a 1,920 x 1,080 resolution and it sports an onboard rear camera if 16 MP. The front-facing camera is 8 MP. The phone runs on Android Oreo and has a 3,000 mAh battery.

The phone is also available in the UK through the retailer Carphone Warehouse, which apparently has the Nokia 6 (2018) as an exclusive. It will cost you £229 for a SIM-free version of the 32-GB phone.