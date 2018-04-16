Samsung may use blockchain for its global shipping system

Blockchain is the technology behind cryptocurrencies, but the ledger system can have widely applicable uses. Within shipping, the blockchain method of recording, verifying and sharing transactions could reduce the amount of time it takes to trade paperwork and to arrange scheduling with port authorities.

The key here for consumers is that the electronics giant's switch to blockchain for shipping could decrease the amount of time between when a product launches and when it arrives in stores or at a consumer's front door. It could also make for fewer product shortages.

It's unclear what kind of time frame Samsung is working with and where the company is within this process. However, it will certainly be interesting to see whether Samsung officially makes the switch and whether other major tech companies follow suit.