'Sonic the Hedgehog' and other Sega classics are coming to the Switch

Sega's latest nostalgia trip isn't limited to a mini Genesis and Shenmue ports. In the wake of a Japanese announcement, Sega has confirmed that it's releasing a swath of classic Master System and Genesis games on the Nintendo Switch in North America and Europe this summer. The titles will fall under the Sega Ages bundle, and most of the initial roster are titles you'll recognize: Sonic the Hedgehog, Phantasy Star, Alex Kidd in Miracle World, the arcade version of Gain Ground and Thunder Force IV. The new series should ultimately include over 15 titles.
It's not certain what these titles will cost, although they'll be available individually. There are promises of new features, although it's not certain what those entail.
Yes, this is clearly yet another bid on Sega's part to cash in on fuzzy feelings for its brand on a system that seems tailor-made for quick bursts of retro gaming. At the same, it's hard to completely balk at the idea. Many of these games would eventually vanish (outside of emulators) if ports like these didn't exist, and it underscores the diversity of the Switch's lineup when retro ports are readily available alongside triple-A blockbusters.
