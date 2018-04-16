Engadget UK giveaway: Win a 'Pacific Rim' edition Honor 7X

Giant mind-controlled robots fighting even bigger inter-dimensional alien monsters is a tale as old as time, and what better way to show your appreciation for the unashamedly action-packed plot of the Pacific Rim franchise than with a physical totem? Thanks to our friends at Honor, this week we're giving away a special edition Honor 7X created to celebrate the recent theatrical release of Pacific Rim Uprising. There are only ten of these devices in existence, and we've got one to send the way of a lucky UK-based reader. Head to the Rafflecopter widget below to enter this week's competition up to three times -- after you've given the rules a quick look beforehand, of course.
- Entries are handled through the Rafflecopter widget above. Comments are no longer accepted as valid methods of entry. You may enter without any obligation to social media accounts, though we may offer them as opportunities for extra entries. Your email address is required so we can get in touch with you if you win, but it will not be given to third parties.
- Contest is open to all residents of the UK, 18 or older! Sorry, we don't make this rule (we hate excluding anyone), so direct your anger at our lawyers and contest laws if you have to be mad.
- Winners will be chosen randomly. One (1) winner will receive one (1) 'Pacific Rim' Honor 7X.
- If you are chosen, you will be notified by email. Winners must respond within three days of being contacted. If you do not respond within that period, another winner will be chosen. Make sure that the account you use to enter the contest includes your real name and a contact email or Facebook login. We do not track any of this information for marketing or third-party purposes.
- This unit is purely for promotional giveaway. Honor and Engadget / Oath are not held liable to honour warranties, exchanges or customer service.
- The full list of rules, in all its legalese glory, can be found here.
- Entries can be submitted until April 20th at 11:59PM BST. Good luck!