Amazon's mobile app simplifies shopping for international customers

At launch, the feature supports five languages (English, Brazilian Portugese, German, Simplified Chinese and Spanish) as well as 25 currencies. You can use it to deliver orders to over 100 countries, however, and there are promises of wider currency and language support in 2018.

This isn't the same as having a truly local Amazon store in your country, and there are some products that simply won't be an option no matter how much you're willing to spend (particularly devices that require access to US-only services). However, the addition could make Amazon's shopping app genuinely useful in regions where it was previously little more than a curiosity.

Update: We'd reached out to Amazon, and it noted that the announcement focused on 11 countries and regions: Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Peru, Thailand and Uruguay.