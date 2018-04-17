Apple may add subscriptions to its News app

Apple is apparently putting its Texture purchase to use to build a subscription-based news service. Bloomberg reports that the electronics juggernaut is looking to make some changes to the way Apple News operates and that the new premium offering should launch sometime within the next year. A cut of subscription revenue will go to magazine publishers, of course. Texture's quasi-Netflix approach to reading offered all-you-can-eat magazines for $10 a month.
It'd make sense for Apple to try another service on for size. Apple Music is steadily gaining new subscribers (40 million total as of last week), and the prospect of luring in additional regular revenue is probably extremely attractive for the company. However, success might prove difficult -- Flipboard's Premium service isn't exactly setting the world on fire, nor is Scribd.