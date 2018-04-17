'Dark Souls’ on Switch delayed until summer

If you were all set to re-experience Dark Souls Remastered on Nintendo's flagship console, you'll have a bit longer to wait. Originally slated to come out on May 25th, the Switch port of the infamously difficult game -- as well as its paired amiibo -- have been delayed until later this summer. Lucky for everyone else, the remaster is coming out on-time for PC, PS4 and Xbox One owners.
Due to the nature of causality, we must announce that the Nintendo Switch version of #DarkSoulsRemastered will be pushed back to summer of 2018, and with it, the release of the Solaire of Astora amiibo.— Dark Souls (@DarkSoulsGame) April 17, 2018
PC/PS4/X1 versions will maintain their May 25th release date.
Seems like the team needed more time to port the game to the Switch's unique mobile-console experience. "The new release timing gives the development team the time needed to make sure Nintendo Switch players can fully appreciate the true 'Dark Souls' experience anytime and anywhere, thanks to the unique portable nature of the Nintendo Switch console," Bandai Namco said in a press release, according to Variety. The company didn't specify when it
It's amazing that Nintendo welcomed the grim, violent game in the first place given its family-friendly branding. Dark Souls Remastered headlined January's Nintendo Direct and almost took the spotlight away from the Mario Tennis announcement.