'Dark Souls’ on Switch delayed until summer

Due to the nature of causality, we must announce that the Nintendo Switch version of #DarkSoulsRemastered will be pushed back to summer of 2018, and with it, the release of the Solaire of Astora amiibo.



PC/PS4/X1 versions will maintain their May 25th release date. — Dark Souls (@DarkSoulsGame) April 17, 2018

Seems like the team needed more time to port the game to the Switch's unique mobile-console experience. "The new release timing gives the development team the time needed to make sure Nintendo Switch players can fully appreciate the true 'Dark Souls' experience anytime and anywhere, thanks to the unique portable nature of the Nintendo Switch console," Bandai Namco said in a press release, according to Variety. The company didn't specify when it

It's amazing that Nintendo welcomed the grim, violent game in the first place given its family-friendly branding. Dark Souls Remastered headlined January's Nintendo Direct and almost took the spotlight away from the Mario Tennis announcement.