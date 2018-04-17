'Kingdom Hearts III' will feature retro games within the game

According to KH Insider, which got the chance to play some of the demo, you'll have over 20 titles to choose from within KH3. The classic Mickey cartoon-inspired ones include Giantland (wherein you'll have to evade a giant throwing a fit), Musical Farmer (wherein you'll have to catch eggs dropped into tubes) and Barnyard Battle (wherein you'll have to whack enemies while standing on an anvil).

You can watch all those (and more) in action below: