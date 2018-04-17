Snapchat's Lens Studio now allows anyone to create a face filter

The company has also launched an "Official Creator Program," which will allow the Snapchat team to connect with people creating filters and give them direct support, as well as highlight their work. Snapchat is also introducing Community Lens Stories, which is a story containing Snaps from various members of the public with just one thing in common: They all use the same community lens. It's an effort to highlight these lenses -- just swipe up on these stories to use the lens for yourself.

There are all kinds of new template details and integrations -- for example, Lens Studio now integrates with Giphy, allowing for GIF stickers in your custom lenses. You can also use face paint to create a filter tied to facial features, distorting faces, attaching 2-D and 3-D objects to faces and triggering events based off of facial movements. You can give them a try over at Snapchat Lens Studio.