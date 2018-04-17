Tesla will run its Model 3 production '24/7' to meet targets

A "steady" production level of 6,000 per week should arrive a few months after that, Musk wrote.

The company chief acknowledged that this will require a hefty recruiting effort -- Fremont and the Gigafactory will add about 400 workers in the next several weeks. And yes, he was aware of concerns that higher production might come at the expense of build quality. Musk claimed that many of the Model 3's design tolerances were "better than any other car in the world," but he was striving for precision better than other manufacturers "by a factor of ten." This could include cutting suppliers who don't think they could achieve these goals, he said.

The exec also mentions looking to cut waste now that Tesla was producing cars at a large scale and had to focus on turning a profit. He put a hold on high-value expenses unless they receive his explicit approval and planned to cut contractors that weren't pulling their weight.

Musk's memo is an extension of what he has previously admitted in public: Tesla's robot-heavy initial production strategy has been holding back Model 3 manufacturing, and the company needs to make up for lost time. It's not just that there are hundreds of thousands of pre-order customers waiting for their EVs -- it's that features like all-wheel drive are contingent on Tesla making enough Model 3 units that it can afford to make a wider variety of configurations. Whatever Tesla spends on factory workers might pay dividends if it gets Model 3 output (and the company's bottom line) back on track.