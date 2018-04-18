Buick's offroad EV concept boasts an ambitious 370-mile range

Since GM is just playing anyway, it put in a lot of other tech, too. The Enspire is fitted with the Super Cruise semi-autonomous system from the Cadillac CT6 that we recently tested and said "fixes the worst parts about driving." Other de rigeur techie features include multiple OLED screens to display vehicle, navigation and entertainment info, 5G connectivity and "suspended theater-type seating," whatever that is.

Judging by the press photos, Buick is pitching the Enspire concept as a luxury EV than can also ford rivers and climb mountains. It is showing it off at the Beijing Auto Show in China, where the Buick brand is quite popular. The automaker has previously promised 20 electric vehicles by 2023, and if it uses the Enspire to, well, inspire those future EVs, then that's a pretty promising start to its electrification shift.