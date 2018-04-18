Use Chevy's in-dash system to pay for your Shell gas

GM debuted its in-dash marketplace late last year, allowing you to buy coffee and even book restaurant tables and hotels from your car's dashboard. Around 1.9 million vehicles immediately got access to it, but GM plans to make it available to millions more across its brands throughout the year. Shell's in-dash payment itself is only out in select markets for now, but Chevy will roll it out across the country throughout the next few months, as well. It might not be easier than paying with a card, but it could be the first step towards having your car pay for tolls and drive-thru purchases.