GoPro's latest trade-in program will take any digital camera

This is more comprehensive than GoPro's 2017 trade-in effort, which limited you to existing cameras. And importantly, there's no end date on this one. So long as GoPro thinks the program is viable, you can send in your old gear. The company will recycle old cams through zero-landfill methods.

The campaign makes the most sense if you were already inclined to get a Hero 6 or Fusion. There are far more affordable action cams if you don't want 4K or VR video, including GoPro's entry-level Hero. Still, the discount is just enough that it might prompt a purchase if you've been waiting for a guaranteed deal.