Leak reveals Microsoft's new Xbox Avatar system

The new Xbox Avatar Editor lets you customize body, face, hair, makeup and limbs with color pickers across all features and the option to purchase additional items from the avatar store. It's pretty comprehensive -- you can even edit your character's fingernails. While the update won't support items from existing avatars, you'll be able to import your previous character into the system. The editor will operate across Xbox One and Windows 10, and will be made available to testers this month, so you shouldn't have to wait too long to start designing your virtual self.