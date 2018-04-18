Lego League returns to space with two robotics kits for competitions

The new robotics kits fit right into Lego League Jr. and Lego League Mindstorms systems, which are made to help kids explore their science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) skills. The Mission Moon challenge will reach over 86,000 students ages 6 to 10 from 41 countries around the globe, while the Into Orbit Challenge will offer more than 280,000 kids from age 9 to 16 in almost 90 different countries. The younger kids will build the space-themed model and use Lego's WeDo software to make it move, while the older students will design, build and code the more advanced Mindstorms robot to complete multi-step missions on a playing field.

"As we celebrate the 20th anniversary of FIRST LEGO League, we are excited to return to the inaugural theme of space," said Lego League's Kim Wierman in a statement. "Our first class of participants can now watch their own children engage in the joy and discovery of STEM learning."