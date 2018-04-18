'GLOW' season two elbow drops on Netflix June 29th

As we noted back in June 2017, the first season of GLOW proved to be a hit both because of its stellar cast (and not just big names like Alison Brie or Marc Maron) and its ability to cover everything from the many, many tropes of pro wrestling to personal drama and social issues. We'd expect more of the same in the second season, especially now that the creators can spend less time setting up the premise and more time on the plots both inside and outside of the ring.