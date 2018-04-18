Sports Illustrated TV will start streaming on more platforms

"As a sports fan, I am excited that there is such a healthy and a lot of different ways to engage with sports content," Sports Illustrated TV head of programming Josh Oshinsky told Deadline. "I don't think it's an either-or between ESPN+ or BRLive or us. We do things that they don't."

Sports Illustrated TV will feature ongoing weekly studio analysis shows like The Crossover, Planet Futbol and The Line. The streaming service's other content includes documentary series like Under the Cover, three new 2018 swimsuit specials and the first feature-length doc created specifically for SI TV, We Town.