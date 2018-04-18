VW's fast EV charging network is headed to Walmart parking lots

The initiative promises to "more than double" the number of chargers at Walmart stores in the US, Electrify America said. That's still a drop in the bucket when there are over 5,000 Walmart locations in total. Electrify America by itself expects to have installed or started work on 2,000-plus stations in the US by the end of 2019.

However, this is still an important step toward bringing EVs into the mainstream. You're more likely to buy an EV if there are easy-to-find charging locations, and it doesn't get much easier than a big-box retail store. Just as many larger retailers have gas stations either attached or nearby, you might see EV chargers become a regular staple of any store with a giant parking lot.