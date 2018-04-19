Google’s Grasshopper app teaches you how to code

The app has a few legs up on other coding software. Not only is it free on the Google Play store, but it works in puzzles to make learning fun -- and it has users learn JavaScript, a leading language used in many of the websites folks visit everyday. It's already hit over 100,000 installs in the three days it's been online, and most of the 1600 reviews are positive, so it seems like a great introduction.

Unfortunately, it's only in the Play Store for now, so iOS users wouldn't know -- and might not for awhile without renaming the app, since Grasshopper in the Apple Store refers to a completely different item.