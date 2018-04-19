Hulu adds Cheddar's online-only TV channels to its roster

It's no secret as to why Hulu might want to add Cheddar. It's one of the few news outlets that's relatively popular among young adults (15 percent of those aged 18-34 are aware of it, according to Market Strategies International), many of whom have either dropped conventional TV or never subscribed in the first place. As with YouTube, this gives Hulu a news channel for customers who don't really care for what traditional broadcasters have to offer, even when it's streaming online.