Kanye just played Twitter like a fiddle

Yes, all those inspirational tweets, like "You have to protect your ability to create at all cost" or "[Try] to avoid any contractual situation where you are held back from your ideas," were all leading to today's announcement. Because even Kanye's bizarre Twitter persona has a bottom line. Or do you really think it's a coincidence that less than a week after he started tweeting again, he drops the news that he has new music coming out soon? While it's no secret that Twitter is a public relations tool for every brand and famous person, Kanye has mastered the art of building hype for whatever he sells with outlandish tweets. And his fans easily fall for it.

In case that wasn't enough, Kanye also said that the deep thoughts he's been tweeting are all part of a philosophy book he's working on, which is said to be called Break the Simulation. "[Oh] by the way this is my book that I'm writing in real time," he tweeted on Wednesday. "No publisher or publicist will tell me what to put where or how many pages to write. This is not a financial opportunity[,] this is an innate need to be expressive."