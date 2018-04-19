OnePlus is assembling an Avengers-themed phone

Based on that statement, we could assume that the phone will only roll out in the country, though OnePlus didn't explicitly state that. As Android Central noted, though, it wouldn't be surprising if that's the case, since the South Asian nation is the company's biggest market, followed only by China. Besides, it won't be unprecedented: OnePlus designed a special edition Star Wars-themed 5T that it only released in the country. So, if you must absolutely get your hands on the brand's Avengers phone, you'll probably have to find a friend like Cap who'd go out of their way to help you out.

As for when the phone will be available, the hardware-maker didn't say. Like the Star Wars 5T, though, OnePlus could release it around the same time the movie starts showing later this month.