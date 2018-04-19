OnePlus is assembling an Avengers-themed phone

OnePlus fans will be able to choose between the basic version of its upcoming flagship and a special model based on Avengers: Infinity War. While that's awesome news for Marvel fans, the bad news is that the Avengers-themed OnePlus 6 might only be available in India. According to Android Central, OnePlus India has inadvertently posted a teaser for the collaboration, which you can see in the image above. The phonemaker has now confirmed the team-up, which it says is a way to celebrate Marvel Studios' 10th anniversary and to strengthen its ties with Disney India.
Based on that statement, we could assume that the phone will only roll out in the country, though OnePlus didn't explicitly state that. As Android Central noted, though, it wouldn't be surprising if that's the case, since the South Asian nation is the company's biggest market, followed only by China. Besides, it won't be unprecedented: OnePlus designed a special edition Star Wars-themed 5T that it only released in the country. So, if you must absolutely get your hands on the brand's Avengers phone, you'll probably have to find a friend like Cap who'd go out of their way to help you out.
As for when the phone will be available, the hardware-maker didn't say. Like the Star Wars 5T, though, OnePlus could release it around the same time the movie starts showing later this month.
"Marvel is one of the most recognized and respected international entertainment brands in the world. The brand's enduring success and unmatched popularity lies in its epic storytelling with human spirit. With its gigantic library of more than 8,000 characters including some of the most iconic Super Heroes in the world such as Iron Man, Thor, Captain America, The Incredible Hulk and more, Marvel has amassed fans across boundaries and age-groups.
Similarly, OnePlus has amassed an overwhelming and loyal fan following owing to its unwavering focus on bringing the best technology to its users. The rapidly growing brand is constantly incorporating feedback from the community to bring nothing but the best technology to its products.
OnePlus' association with Marvel Studios is a manifestation of the enduring love and support they have garnered from its respective community over the years with a purpose to go beyond the ordinary and achieve groundbreaking innovations in mobile technology only to create the best user experiences."