Play tank sim '‘Battlezone’ without a VR headset May 1st

A few PSVR launch titles, like Here They Lie and EVE: Valkyrie, have gracefully released non-VR versions, and now VR tank sim Battlezone will follow suit. The revival of the same-named 80s classic debuted on the PSVR and was later ported to the Oculus Rift and HTC Vive, but now it will shed its vivid virtual world for a two-dimensional version. Battlezone: Gold Edition will be released on PC, PS4, Xbox One on May 1st for $30 -- and later in the summer, it will come to the Nintendo Switch.