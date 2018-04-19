Puerto Rico restores 70 percent of its power following blackout

The Puerto Rican Electric Power Authority (PREPA) says that it is working to provide power to the less than 30 percent of customers still without power. It hasn't been an easy road for the utility, which struggled to manage its power grid during a high-profile power outage in the wake of Hurricane Maria seven months ago.

The latest blackout was reportedly caused by an excavator that accidentally took out a transmission line between power plants in Puerto Rican cities Salinas and Guayama. PREPA estimated a 24 - 36 hour period to restore power to all the people that had power before the recent accident; still, some 40,000 customers are still without power since the hurricane, said Reuters.