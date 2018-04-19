TaskRabbit returns following data breach it can't account for

"While our investigation is ongoing, preliminary evidence shows that an unauthorized user gained access to our systems," the company said. "As a result, certain personally-identifiable information may have been compromised." All users of the IKEA-owned service have been advised to change their passwords and monitor their accounts for unusual activity.

TaskRabbit CEO Stacy Brown-Philpot said, "This is not the last time you will hear from us," and noted that the company had been working "around the clock" to rectify the issue. The company now plans to reassess its security protocols and enhance its network threat detection technology. Brown-Philpot added, "We hope you will give us the opportunity to regain your trust."