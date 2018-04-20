AT&T sued for pilfering news-streaming technology

According to a Bloomberg report, My24hournews.com says that AT&T backed out of a $100 million investment in the streaming company. Yet the telecom/pay TV goliath still used My24hournews.com's streaming technology.

My24hournews.com states that it invented a system to stream news to computers and mobile devices. It's that tech that it says AT&T is using without living up to an earlier deal.

AT&T for its part said that the suit lacks merit and that this is the third time My24hournews.com has filed essentially the same suit against them.