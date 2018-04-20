AT&T CEO reveals a $15 streaming TV package is coming soon

Called AT&T Watch, it would ditch sports to keep the price low, and be available for free to the company's wireless subscribers. There's no word on exactly what channels would be included but it's apparently going to launch in the next few weeks. At that price it would be cheaper than AT&T's lowest-price DirecTV Now package ($35 for 60+ channels) and Sling TV's cheapest lineup ($20 for 25+ channels). The only problem, of course, is that these days you can also compare it to choices like Netflix, Amazon Prime and Hulu which can be even cheaper, albeit without live TV options at those prices.

Okay. We have confirmation from AT&T about AT&T Watch. The new product comes WITHOUT sports. It is not a sports-only bundle. #USvATT https://t.co/0PqKUuY0u9 — Brian Fung (@b_fung) April 19, 2018 At merger trial,AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson said company will soon launch $15 skinny bundle of TV programming without live sports. — Eriq Gardner (@eriqgardner) April 19, 2018