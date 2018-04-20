CBS All Access lands Muhammed Ali biography '8 Fights'

The limited event series is based on Jonathan Eig's recent biography Ali: a Life, according to Deadline, and will show eight distinct moments in Ali's life, each organized on a single fight from his boxing career. The show will apparently focus on the internal struggle in Ali's heart and mind as an influential figure of the 20th century.

CBS TV Studios sold the series to All Access in a competitive bid, landing a script-to-series commitment, which means there will be no pilot process if the script is good enough to warrant the series itself. The studio currently has 13 premium shows on cable and streaming, notes Deadline, including American Vandal, Insatiable, Cartoon President, The Twilight Zone and Star Trek: Discovery.