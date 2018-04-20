Cult classic 'Night Trap' comes to Switch

Never say never!



Night Trap: 25th Anniversary Edition is coming to the Nintendo Switch this Summer both digitally and physically!https://t.co/j1ZxEqvV8L pic.twitter.com/ZbsXKWvkn1 — Limited Run Games (@LimitedRunGames) April 20, 2018

Night Watch was a full motion video (FMV) game for the Sega CD released in 1992. The game's premise is that a bunch of scantily clad co-eds must defend themselves from a band of marauding vampires. You play as a special agent who must remotely watch the house's surveillance feeds and spring traps on the blood-sucking interlopers.

Laughably campy by today's standards, Night Trap caused quite the stir back in the '90s. It was often uttered in the same breath as the other moral panic of the day, Mortal Kombat. If you want to see what all the hubbub is about, Night Trap is slated for release this summer.