'God of War' director's video shows the human side of making games

If you've seen the reviews (which are almost all extremely positive), you have an idea as to what to expect. Barlog was "nervous" going in, and in tears when he saw the outstanding Metacritic score. The SIE Santa Monica studio put five years into God of War, he noted, and he felt "so lucky" to work with the team he had. He added that he wasn't sure about whether or not he should upload the clip in the first place, but did so to show his son that it's acceptable to cry in front of others.

Yes, it's easier to post a video like this when the reviews are stellar; it's safe to say that Barlog wasn't expecting a critical flop. However, the clip would arguably work even if God of War had bombed. It sheds light on the culture of game development and the stakes involved. It's not just about meeting quarterly profit targets -- there's a massive amount of self-worth riding on each release.