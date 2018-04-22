Amazon, Netflix and studios sue subscription service over piracy

The companies also accuse SET Broadcast of going so far as to pay for video reviews and other sponsored material to drive subscriptions. The firm hasn't commented on the case so far.

The lawsuit could have SET pay dearly. The court would order the service shut down, of course, but it would also impound devices and demand damages up to $150,000 for every piece of pirated work. That could easily amount to millions of dollars even if the penalties were limited to on-demand videos. Between the number of media industry companies involved in the case and the penalties they're asking, it's clear that the lawsuit is intended as a message to anyone that would design a service with piracy in mind -- especially if they have the gall to charge for it.