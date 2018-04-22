Apple will shutter its last Watch-exclusive store in May

You may want to drop by the pop-up if you're in Japan to see if they still have good deals on offer. According to 9to5mac, the shop held a fire sale on Isetan's website just recently, selling its remaining Apple Watch Edition inventory for as little as $700. Those 18-karat gold watches sold for at least $10,000 and as much as $17,000 when they first became available. It also might be your last chance to see an Apple Store that doesn't quite look like the company's usual spaces. If you're not in Japan and would still like a glimpse of the shop, though, check out the video below: