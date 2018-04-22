Ben Heck designs a glue gun with Fusion 360

Ben and Karen talk through some of the suggestions from element14 Community members for the super glue gun build, before moving forward with the motor placement for the final design. However, Ben is concerned that the handle might end up too thick if the motor is placed next to or near the handle. Luckily, Karen has a proposed design change that could make all of Ben's headaches go away -- for a while, at least. So, Ben goes back to his trusty Autodesk Fusion 360 to make those changes to the design. Follow along in the video above.