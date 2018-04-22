The next 'Doom' movie won't play in theaters

There are no plot details at this point, although you can presume it will involve the forces of Hell, Mars and a lot of firepower.

Just don't expect to see this movie in a theater. Universal 1440 Entertainment, which handles non-theatrical titles, is responsible for producing the flick -- that means it's headed straight to digital, disc and cable. While it's not certain the movie will land on subscription streaming services, it's a distinct possibility given how Netflix has been snapping up movies that would have struggled at the box office.

In that light, there's very little risk for Universal. However good the new Doom may be, it won't live or die based on a short theatrical run. It can get wide distribution (and potentially significant viewership) for relatively little effort. That option simply wouldn't have been available 13 years ago.