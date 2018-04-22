It's now safe to skin your Nintendo Switch

When it became clear that vinyl wraps and other stickers were damaging the Switch, you could practically hear the wailing from console customizers everywhere. How were you supposed to add a personal touch to Nintendo's machine without giving it a permanent paint scheme? At last, there's light at the end of the tunnel. Dbrand is now offering Switch skins that it promises are "100% safe" for the system's plastic housing. The company said it spent a year working with 3M to create a "unique" adhesive that won't wreck the design.
As always, the amount you pay depends on how much customization you want. It costs $5 per Joy-Con skin, $10 for the Switch itself, $7 for the dock's side and $8 for the dock's accents. All told, you're looking at about $28 to cover the system head-to-toe, and that's before the $10 tempered glass screen protector. You're also applying these skins yourself, remember. Still, it's definitely easier to swallow that cost than to pay for paint, especially knowing that you can remove or swap skins if you ever change your mind.