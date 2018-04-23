CBS All Access and its exclusive shows are now available in Canada

CBS All Access will cost $6 per month in Canada and can be streamed on iOS and Android mobile devices, Apple TV, Chromecast and online. CBS says that it will launch All Access on other devices in the coming months. The company first announced planned international expansions last August and launches in other countries are in the works as well. CBS said last month that it plans to add more shows to All Access as it attempts to compete with Netflix and others. The broadcaster recently announced a Muhammad Ali series and a Jordan Peele-directed reboot of The Twilight Zone, both of which will stream on CBS All Access.