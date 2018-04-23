Deezer now creates weekly playlists based on your listening habits

Flow will have daily recommendations in addition to genre stations, and as you'd expect, you can favorite any song and add it to a new or existing playlist. As The Verge points out, there are also Flow playlists full of brand new music, and those will refresh weekly.

This is the sort of thing that was more or less Pandora's bread and butter in the early days of music streaming. Back in 2013, Apple added Genius Shuffle to iTunes which grouped similar songs automatically. Microsoft's now-defunct Groove Music did similar, but with streaming, while Apple Music and Google Play Music use AI and your listening history to craft mood-and-day-specific playlists.

This probably isn't the sort of thing that'll cause everyone to leave their current streaming services for Deezer, but diehard loyalists on Android and iOS will almost certainly appreciate the update.