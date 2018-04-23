Samsung Pay finally works with your PayPal Wallet

Samsung Pay support for PayPal was unveiled back in July of last year with promises that it would be ready "soon," but that clearly didn't happen -- you've had to use your regular payment cards in the months since. Whatever prompted the wait, it's ready. PayPal has started enabling support through Samsung's tap-to-pay feature, letting you draw from your Wallet's funds instead of a credit or debit card.
The PayPal feature should work wherever Samsung Pay does, and you'll earn reward points the same way as before. You'll still have to link a bank account or debit card for those times you need a refill, so this isn't quite going to avoid conventional cards. Nonetheless, it could easily come in handy if your PayPal funds are otherwise going to waste.