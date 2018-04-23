Samsung is making six TV series just for VR

The six shows are varied in topic and format -- &Design is a docu-series that studies how design intersects with different aspects of life. There's also cartoon comedy Bro Bots, set in a Futurama-esque world, about two British police robots in the NYPD, as well as The Interpretation of Dreams, which reimagines Sigmund Freud's original case studies.

Having checked out all the pilots at a recent Tribeca Film Festival-related event in New York, I'm most intrigued by &Design -- its subject matter alone is fascinating (the first episode studies death and design), but it's also told in a compelling manner. I'd watch it as a regular TV show, although the show's makers do make good use of the VR format and space to bring details close to your eyes.

Samsung isn't simply curating and distributing these shows on its video portal -- it also funds them. Pilot Season gives grants to "a select set of indie filmmakers" to create original, exclusive content, and also offers them the opportunity to use Samsung's professional 360-degree camera the 360 Round.