What's on TV: 'Handmaid's Tale,' '3%' and 'Archer'

This week the NFL Draft takes place, squeezed in between NBA and NHL playoffs action. At the same time Archer is back to open another season, along with Netflix's 3% and The Handmaid's Tale on Hulu. We also have the season finale of Homeland, and a series capper for Ash vs. Evil Dead, while Comedy Central imports Taskmaster from the UK. Look after the break to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).
Blu-ray & Games & Streaming
- Maze Runner: The Death Cure (4K)
- Grease (4K)
- Hostiles (4K)
- The Virgin Suicides
- Paddington 2
- Den of Thieves
- A Few Good Men (4K)
- Cyborg
- Doctor Detroit
- Dead Secret (PS VR)
- To Leave (PS4)
- The Invisible Hours (Xbox One)
- Darkest Dungeon: Ancestral Edition (Switch, PS4)
- Runestone Keeper (Xbox One)
- Spacejacked (PS4)
- MLB Home Run VR (PS VR)
- Korgan (Xbox One)
- Subaeria (Xbox One)
- Emily Wants to Play Too (Xbox One, PS4)
- DragoDino (Xbox One)
- Death Road to Canada (PS4, Xbox One)
- Code 51: Mecha Arena (PS VR)
Monday
- The Voice, NBC, 8 PM
- American Idol, ABC, 8 PM
- Lucifer, Fox, 8 PM
- Supergirl, CW, 8 PM
- WWE Raw, USA, 8 PM
- Intent to Destroy, Starz, 9 PM
- iZombie, CW, 9 PM
- The Resident, Fox, 9 PM
- The Terror, AMC, 9 PM
- The Late Late Show Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special 2018, CBS, 10 PM
- The Crossing, ABC, 10 PM
- Good Girls, NBC, 10 PM
- American Dad, TBS, 10 PM
- Final Space, TBS, 10:30 PM
- Desus & Mero, Viceland, 11 PM
- McMafia (season finale), AMC, 11:10 PM
Tuesday
- Kevin James: Never Don't Give up, Netflix, 3 AM
- Civilizations, PBS, 8 PM
- Shadowhunters, Freeform, 8 PM
- WWE Smackdown, USA, 8 PM
- The Voice, NBC, 8 PM
- Lethal Weapon, Fox, 8 PM
- The Flash, CW, 8 PM
- Alex, Inc., ABC, 8:30 PM
- The 100 (season premiere), CW, 9 PM
- First Civilizations (series premiere), PBS, 9 PM
- LA to Vegas, Fox, 9 PM
- Rise, NBC, 9 PM
- Deadliest Catch, Discovery, 9 PM
- New Girl, Fox, 9:30 PM
- Legion, FX, 10 PM
- Chicago Med, NBC, 10 PM
- Deception, ABC, 10 PM
- Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and The Notorious B.I.G., USA, 10 PM
- Tosh.0, Comedy Central, 10 PM
- The Last O.G., TBS, 10:30 PM
- Adam Ruins Everything: Reanimated History (season finale), TruTV, 10:30 PM
- The Jim Jefferies Show, Comedy Central, 10:30 PM
- The Ice Cream Show (series premiere), Viceland, 10:30 PM
- Desus & Mero, Viceland, 11 PM
- The Chris Gethard Show, TruTV, 11 PM
Wednesday
- The Handmaid's Tale (series premiere), Hulu, 3 AM
- Psychokinesis, Netflix, 3 AM
- Riverdale, CW, 8 PM
- Famous in Love, Freeform, 8 PM
- Survivor, CBS, 8 PM
- Empire, Fox, 8 PM
- The Blacklist, NBC, 8 PM
- Alex, Inc., ABC, 8:30 & 9:30 PM
- The Originals, CW, 9 PM
- The Expanse, Syfy, 9 PM
- Star, Fox, 9 PM
- Suits (season finale), USA, 9 PM
- I Am MLK Jr., Paramount, 9 PM
- Seal Team, CBS, 9 PM
- Archer: Danger Island (season premiere), FXX, 10 PM
- Brockmire (season premiere), IFC, 10 PM
- The Americans, FX, 10 PM
- Catfish, MTV, 10 PM
- Krypton, Syfy, 10 PM
- Designated Survivor, ABC, 10 PM
- The Ultimate Fighter, FS1, 10 PM
- Code Black (season premiere), CBS, 10 PM
- Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, TBS, 10:30 PM
- My House (series premiere), Viceland, 10:30 PM
- Desus & Mero, Viceland, 11 PM
Thursday
- Enissa Amani: Ehrenwort, Netflix, 3 AM
- NFL Draft Round 1, ESPN/Fox/NFL Network, 8 PM
- Superstore, NBC, 8 PM
- Grey's Anatomy, ABC, 8 PM
- Jersey Shore Family Vacation, MTV, 8 PM
- Supernatural, CW, 8 PM
- Siren, Freeform, 8 PM
- The Big Bang Theory, CBS, 8 PM
- A.P. Bio, NBC, 8:30 PM
- Young Sheldon, CBS, 8:30 PM
- Ex on the Beach, MTV, 9 PM
- Station 19, ABC, 9 PM
- Showtime at the Apollo, Fox, 9 PM
- Arrow, CW, 9 PM
- Mom, CBS, 9 PM
- Life in Pieces, CBS, 9:30 PM
- Champions, NBC, 9:30 PM
- Quantico (season premiere), ABC, 10 PM
- Chicago Fire, NBC, 10 PM
- S.W.A.T., CBS, 10 PM
- Atlanta, FX, 10 PM
- Black Card Revoked, BET, 10 PM
- Thursday Night Darts, BBC America, 10 PM
- Desus & Mero, Viceland, 11 PM
Friday
- All or Nothing: The Dallas Cowboys (season premiere), Amazon Prime, 3 AM
- 3% (season premiere), Netflix, 3 AM
- Bobby Kennedy for President (season premiere), Netflix, 3 AM
- Little Big Awesome (S1), Amazon Prime, 3 AM
- Tiny Shoulders: Rethinking Barbie, Hulu, 3 AM
- The Rachel Divide, Netflix, 3 AM
- Candy Jar, Netflix, 3 AM
- The Week Of, Netflix, 3 AM
- The New Legends of Monkey (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
- NFL Draft Rounds 2 & 3, NFL Network & Fox & ESPN, 7 PM
- Vice, HBO, 7:30 PM
- Once Upon A Time, ABC, 8 PM
- Blindspot, NBC, 8 PM
- Macgyver, CBS, 8 PM
- Dynasty, CW, 8 PM
- Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., ABC, 9 PM
- Hawaii Five-0, CBS, 9 PM
- Rellik, Cinemax, 10 PM
- David Bowie: Five Years, BBC America, 10 PM
- Blue Bloods, CBS, 10 PM
- Taskmaster (series premiere), Comedy Central, 11 & 11:30 PM
- Wyatt Cenac's Problem Areas, HBO, 11:30 PM
Saturday
- NFL Draft Rounds 4-7, NFL Network & ABC & ESPN, 12 PM
- Ransom, CBS, 8 PM
Sunday
- The Good Fight, CBS All Access, 3 AM
- The Joel McHale Show, Netflix, 3 AM
- Bob's Burgers, Fox, 7:30 PM
- Howard's End (series finale), Starz, 8 PM
- American Idol ABC, 8 PM
- Killing Eve, BBC America, 8 PM
- Instinct, CBS, 8 PM
- The Circus: Inside the Greatest Political Show on Earth, Showtime, 8 PM
- The Simpsons, Fox, 8 PM
- Brooklyn Nine-nine, Fox, 8:30 PM
- Westworld, HBO, 9 PM
- Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown (season premiere), CNN, 9 PM
- Fear the Walking Dead, AMC, 9 PM
- Genius Junior, NBC, 9 PM
- NCIS: LA, CBS, 9 PM
- Homeland (season finale), Showtime, 9 PM
- Ash vs. Evil Dead (series finale), Starz, 9 PM
- Unforgotten, PBS, 9 PM
- The Last Man on Earth, Fox, 9:30 PM
- Into the Badlands, AMC, 10 PM
- Silicon Valley, HBO, 10 PM
- Trust, FX, 10 PM
- Billions, Showtime, 10 PM
- Naked & Afraid, Discovery, 10 PM
- Deception, ABC, 10 PM
- Timeless, NBC, 10 PM
- United Shades of America (season premiere), CNN, 10:15 PM
- Barry, HBO, 10:30 PM
- Talking Dead, AMC, 11 PM
- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, HBO, 11:15 PM
[All times listed are in ET]