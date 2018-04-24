Did you know that Google Search on Android is a podcast player?

Though Apple launched its podcast app in 2012, Google still doesn't have a dedicated app for podcasts. As of now, your only options are to find podcasts through Google Play Music, Google Search on Android, Google Assistant or a third-party app like Stitcher or Pocket Casts. When searching for podcasts through Google Search for Android, you do have the option to add a shortcut of that to your home screen, which essentially functions as an app, giving you access to your podcast subscriptions and sections like Top Podcasts, Trending Podcasts and popular options in specific categories.

Though he didn't say that Google was working on a standalone podcast app, Reneau-Wedeen did say that a way to get to Google's podcast feature through something like the Play Store, for example, would be a logical step.

Last year, Google bought 60dB, a short-form audio startup that offered personalization for each listener and it led some to wonder what the company's plans were regarding its podcast efforts. Pacific Content will be reporting on some features of Google's podcast strategy throughout the week.