Instagram users can download a copy of their data

You'll need to have your Instagram password handy, as the web form asks you to authenticate to get your data. Once you hit the submit button, you'll see a message that says, "We've started creating a file of things you've shared on Instagram and will email a link to [your email address]. It may take up to 48 hours to collect this data and send it to you." According to TechCrunch, you can also access the data download tool via the mobile app's privacy settings. While making user data available for download might be seen as a way for those users to jump ship, it's more likely that they'll all feel better about having a copy of their data, just in case, and stick around.