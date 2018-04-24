iOS 11.3.1 fixes unresponsive third-party iPhone 8 displays

It's unclear if the update will also resolve the issue regarding repairs done with genuine replacement Apple displays, which apparently affects the automatic brightness level when placed by third-party repair companies. According to our report, this is an issue that dates back to iOS 11.1, and could somehow be tied to the company wanting to lock downTouchID and FaceID sensors for security reasons. Or, as some aftermarket companies claim, could also be a way to damage trust in third-party repair shops.

iOS 11.3.1 will likely be available to customers soon. Apple is also running a beta version of iOS 11.4 for developers, which 9to5Mac says will likely be out in late May or early June.