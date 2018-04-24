LG G7 ThinQ will come with a super bright display

Additionally, LG claims that this mobile display uses "as much as 30 percent" less power than the one on the G6, though it fails to specify under what condition. The company also mentioned the panel's support for 100-percent DCI-P3 color gamut, while the G7 ThinQ also offers six screen color modes -- Auto, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game and Expert -- that are common on TVs, and these can be toggled automatically depending on the video content.

We have a feeling that LG has more to say about this upcoming smartphone's screen, let alone the dedicated Google Assistant button that it'll apparently come with, but chances are we'll have to wait until early May for the full reveal.