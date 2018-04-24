Purism's privacy-focused phone will support Ubuntu Touch

Purism's security-focused smartphone, the Librem 5, will come with support for Ubuntu Touch when it ships next year. According to the company, which made its mark building ultra-secure, open platform laptops, the operating system will be "well-supported and tightly integrated," with future compatibility assured.
This means users will now have three choices when it comes to the Librem 5's operating system. It'll ship with free Software Foundation-endorsed PureOS by default, although KDE Plasma Mobile is also on offer. Todd Weaver, CEO of Purism, said that it makes sense to include community-developed Ubuntu in its open-platform offering. "While we develop, support, and recommend PureOS, allowing an alternative to users that is supported by Purism can only help the cause of improving digital rights for users."