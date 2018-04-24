Roku adds private listening for multiple viewers

Many living room media players support headphones to let one person watch videos without disrupting anyone. But that's not how it always works. What if you want to watch Netflix with your spouse when the kids are sleeping, or catch up on YouTube with a friend while your roommate is studying? Roku will have you covered. On top of its new support for live news, it's promising a Roku OS 8.1 update that enables private listening for up to four additional people using the company's Android and iOS apps. That's not enough to support a big house party, but it'll probably handle most instances when you want to keep quiet.