Senate bill would require clearly worded terms for online data privacy

The Social Media Privacy and Consumer Rights Act of 2018 would require terms of service agreements to be written in plain language and would ensure consumers have the ability to see what data of theirs has been collected and shared. It would also grant users the right to opt out of data tracking and collection and give them more access and control over their online information. When a privacy violation occurs, companies would have to notify the affected users within 72 hours and online platforms would be required to have a privacy program.

Senators Edward Markey (D-MA) and Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) have introduced legislation as well. The CONSENT Act would also require opt-in consent, data security parameters and more transparency regarding data collection and sharing. Other Congressional leaders have called for tech companies to get involved in the design of more stringent data privacy regulations.

"I don't want to hurt Facebook, and I don't want to regulate them half to death, either. But I have a job to do, and that's protecting the rights and privacy of our citizens," Senator Kennedy said. "Our bill gives consumers more control over their private data, requires user agreements to be written in plain English and requires companies to notify users of privacy violations. These are just simple steps that online platforms should have implemented in the first place."