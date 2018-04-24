A first look at Spotify’s redesigned free mobile experience

As for the ads, you'll still have to listen to those with the new personalized playlists, but you may get a video advertisement every now and then that'll let you jam out without any interruptions for 30 minutes. Ads are annoying, without a doubt, but that's a small price to pay to get access to some free music. With the overhauled app, one of the things Spotify said it also wanted to focus on was reducing the amount of data people use while they're streaming. This may not be important for users without mobile data caps, but it'll come in handy for those who do. As such, the new version of the app comes with a data saver feature that can save you up to 75 percent on mobile data -- Spotify says that's based on a 3G connection.

Other than these changes, the Spotify app feels largely the same, with a dark theme and big imagery that makes it easy to browse thorough playlists, artists, albums and podcasts. If you're a paid user, you likely won't notice much of a difference, but for those who enjoy the free service those personalized, on-demand playlists are probably going to make them quite happy.