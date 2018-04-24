The Morning After: Amazon's household robot rumors

The best phone you'll never buy.Huawei P20 Pro review

Huawei is dealing with its fair share of trouble in the US, but that doesn't mean it forgot how to make a great phone. Its potent blend of style, solid software and a great camera experience makes the P20 Pro one of the year's great Android phones.

Hyrule Castle is owned by Peach and patrolled by pink Bob-ombs.'Super Mario 64: Ocarina of Time' is the perfect Nintendo mashup

An unofficial and legally dubious project allows players to traverse Hyrule, the mystical kingdom found in the Zelda series, as Nintendo's portly plumber. It's a bizarre but perfectly playable mashup that's been in development for five years. The modder behind it is now working on a slew of follow-up hacks inspired by PUBG and Fortnite, the romance simulator Doki Doki Literature Club and others.

They're hopeful it will restore near-normal urinary and sexual functions.Johns Hopkins performs the first total penis and scrotum transplant

Doctors at Johns Hopkins University have successfully transplanted an entire penis and scrotum to a young serviceman who sustained injuries in Afghanistan resulting in the loss of his genitals. Nine plastic surgeons and two urological specialists at Johns Hopkins University took 14 hours to successfully transplant a deceased donor's entire penis and scrotum (minus testicles), along with a partial abdominal wall.

'I need your clothes, your boots and to offer you a discount on HDMI cables...'Amazon wants to build a home robot

According to Bloomberg reports, Amazon's looking to build a home robot. Its hardware division, Lab126, is apparently working on some sort of domestic droid, codenamed Vesta. The project, it seems, has been a long time coming, but the company has now begun aggressively hiring roboticists -- and things are speeding up. The first tests of Vesta, in select employees' homes, should kick off at the end of this year.

Google's podcast app was hiding in plain sight.Did you know that Google Search on Android is a podcast player?

A series of reports from Pacific Content this week are digging into Google's podcast strategy, but the first big surprise is something that's already available: a podcast app. If you use Android, you can just search for podcasts to subscribe to and listen to them in a web app that syncs across devices like your phone or home speaker with Google Assistant. Google told us the feature is "not new" but we hadn't heard about it, and we're guessing most of you hadn't either

Check it out at Tribeca or Cannes, if you're in the area.Michael Muller's 'Into the Now' VR film brings terrifying sea creatures up close

Photographer Michael Muller confronted his own deep fear of sharks by "learning to dive without protection and cage-free with great white sharks," ultimately documenting that journey in his new VR film series Into the Now.

Do not adjust your screen.Mercedes-Maybach Ultimate Luxury EV brings its own tea service

The Vision Mercedes-Maybach Ultimate Luxury (yes, that's the name) is a four-wheel drive EV with an emphasis on passenger comfort, which comes with its own tea service. The pot, cups and wooden tray are in a center console, which retracts with a push of the button.

But wait, there's more...

The Morning After is a new daily newsletter from Engadget designed to help you fight off FOMO. Who knows what you'll miss if you don't Subscribe.

Craving even more? Like us on Facebook or Follow us on Twitter.

Have a suggestion on how we can improve The Morning After? Send us a note.